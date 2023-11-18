Perth Spectres Basketball Club to hold PrideFEST Train and Play



The local LGBTIQA+ basketball team are holding an open Train and Play session this Sunday 19 November.

Join the Perth Spectres for an inclusive training session that celebrates diversity and love of the game.

The session is open to beginners and people of all skill levels, starting with basic skills and fundamentals and leading up to mini games within the team.

A junior session is also being held in the morning for under 18s interested in getting involved.

Get on the court with the Perth Spectres Train and Play sessions this Sunday 19 November at UWA. Check the Pride WA guide for more info.

