Perth Spectres raise $4,500 for local LGBTQIA+ community groups

Perth Spectres Basketball Club have revealed they will be donating thousands to local LGBTQIA+ community groups, following the success of their Basket-BALL event earlier this year.

The fabulous event held in May brought together Perth’s LGBTQIA+ community and allies for a night of revelry, raising a total of $4,500, which is set to be split among three local groups.

$1,500 will be donated to TransFolk of WA, $1,500 to LGBTQIA+ mentoring program The Pinnacle Foundation and $1,500 to GRAI (GLBTI Rights In Ageing Inc.).

“We are a club that caters for players who want either (or both) a social community experience or a competitive basketball experience. We pride ourselves on creating the safest and most welcoming environment we can, and we are a club built on the premise of community first, basketball second,” The Spectres Justin Barnes says.

“Our values of Respect, Friendship & Community transcend everything we do.”

The team have also announced their second annual Basket-BALL will be coming up on Saturday 14th May, 2022.

OIP Staff

