Perth tradie fined for making threats to Premier Mark McGowan

A Perth tradie, who found Premier Mark McGowan’s mobile number and then sent a threatening message that included homophobic slurs, has been fined $3,000 after appearing in Armadale Court on Tuesday.

Zayvier Tanner Rose, 20, pleaded guilty to making a statement that indicated a threat. His lawyer admitted that Rose had left a message for the Premier that said ““go f..k yourself just like my left nut … for mandating the vaccine you p..fter-looking c..t”.

Rose then told the Premier ““no one likes you, you deserve to die in a hole” before saying he’d be coming after him.

Rose’s lawyer Michael Tudori told the court that his client had delivered the drunken outburst after being told that he would lose his job as an apprentice electrician if he did not get the Covid-19 vaccine. The court heard that he was no resourceful for his actions, and had also now received the required vaccinations.

The incident was one of many that the Premier encountered after his phone number was posted online by people opposed to mandatory vaccinations. HIs Rocking ham electoral office has also been the subject of several incidents.

OIP Staff

