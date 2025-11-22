Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Perth’s community gathers for Transgender Day of Remembrance

News

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community came together on Thursday night for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Gathering in Ozone Reserve, the event served as a moment to remember the many people lost to transphobic violence and suicide, but also as a reminder of the power of community and solidarity.

- Advertisement -

The sunset event featured a range of speakers, moments of reflection and acknowledgement that people who are transgender are still more likely to face violence, and death at a much higher rate than the rest of the population.

The first vigil was dedicated to Rita Hester, when activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith organised the event to honour her memory in 1999.

Now 26 years later the event has grown to be an internationally recognised moment to stop and reflect on the lives of all those lost, but also a time to commit to strategies to remove transphobia.

US based organisation Trans Remembrance has highlighted that this year in the USA people who are transgender have faced a wave of Executive Orders from US President Donald Trump as well as a record level of state based legislation aimed at curtailing people’s rights.

They also note that people who are transgender face a higher level of intimate partner violence. Studies have shown than people who are transgender are 1.7 times more likely to experience all forms of intimate partner violence.

Adding to the challenge is law enforcement agencies are often seen as not being sensitive to the needs of transgender people and their families, often at their time of greatest need.

Figures from the USA this year reported that 21 women who were transgender were killed in violent crimes, while 3 men who were transgender died, as well as three people who identified as nonbinary.

Of those tracked by the Trans Remembrance Project, 17 were Black, 3 were Latine, and 7 were White. In the USA the majority of the deaths, 62 per cent, were related to gun violence.

Similar information for Australia is harder to ascertain due to the different ways of reporting gender and crimes across Australian states.

Latest

Community

Champions celebrated at the LGBTQIA+ Sports Awards

0
A new annual awards event celebrates the world of LGBTIQA+ sport.
Culture

Bibliophile | The race is on to catch a murderer in ‘Kill Your Boss’

0
Jack Heath is the award-winning author who wrote his first novel in high school and sold it to a publisher at age 18.
News

Hannah Beazley says rise in homophobia is shocking and repugnant

0
The minister made the statement at the Crown Pride Luncheon on Friday.
Culture

Madonna shares her version of ‘Love Won’t Wait’

0
The song has quickly rise to the top of the iTunes charts globally.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Champions celebrated at the LGBTQIA+ Sports Awards

0
A new annual awards event celebrates the world of LGBTIQA+ sport.
Culture

Bibliophile | The race is on to catch a murderer in ‘Kill Your Boss’

0
Jack Heath is the award-winning author who wrote his first novel in high school and sold it to a publisher at age 18.
News

Hannah Beazley says rise in homophobia is shocking and repugnant

0
The minister made the statement at the Crown Pride Luncheon on Friday.
Culture

Madonna shares her version of ‘Love Won’t Wait’

0
The song has quickly rise to the top of the iTunes charts globally.
Community

Indigenous Pride takes centre stage at Walkern Wirin

0
The party at The Rechabite was a muti-faceted affair.

Champions celebrated at the LGBTQIA+ Sports Awards

Graeme Watson -
A new annual awards event celebrates the world of LGBTIQA+ sport.
Read more

Bibliophile | The race is on to catch a murderer in ‘Kill Your Boss’

OUTinPerth -
Jack Heath is the award-winning author who wrote his first novel in high school and sold it to a publisher at age 18.
Read more

Hannah Beazley says rise in homophobia is shocking and repugnant

OUTinPerth -
The minister made the statement at the Crown Pride Luncheon on Friday.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture