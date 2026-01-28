Perth’s heterosexual community shocked to discover gay community has sex on premises venues

Perth Now, part of the Seven West Media stable, has reported that a new sex on premises venue might open in the city, leading to members of the heterosexual community being shocked.

The website reported that an application has been lodged to open a new sex on premises (SOP) venue on Barrack Street in the city centre. The new venue will be accessed via the Pink Rabbit Adult Boutique or via a rear laneway.

The application reportedly describes the space as being able to host up to 50 people and would include a space with a sex swing, couches and four private cubicles. The venue would be targeted at the LGBTIQA+ community.

Access to the space would be membership based with weekly or monthly options, once signed up attendees could enter an unlimited number of times. A portion of membership fees will be donated to community groups and charities in the LGBTIQA+ realm.

It would be an alcohol free space and encourage safe sex practices. The space would be filled with music and would operate from 10am to 8pm Monday through to Thursday and stay open to 10pm on Fridays, 9pm on Saturdays and also be open on Sundays from noon until 6pm.

The venue said in its planning application that it expected to be busiest during the lunchtime period from 12pm to 2pm. The application was lodged back in September last year.

The application highlights that the business would partner with sexual health organisations including WAAC and SHQ, and promote safe sex practices, while encouraging community led discussions on consensual encounters.

A spokesperson for the development told OUTinPerth that there aim was to build a safe and inclusive venue.

“We deeply value the cultural importance of SOP spaces in queer history and are building this as a safe, consensual sanctuary focused on community connection, self-expression, harm reduction, and well-being.

“Strict consent policies, safer sex education, trained staff, and partnerships for health resources are central.” the spokesperson said.

“For added inclusivity, we’re also installing a lift to improve accessibility. We do anticipate some pushback from certain members of society, as is often the case with initiatives that prioritise queer safety and inclusion. That said, we would love for the queer community to show support for our application by submitting their comments to the City of Perth. Every voice helps in building a more inclusive future.”

Sex on Premises venues on Barrack Street is nothing new

When Perth Now shared their story to their social media channels there were hundreds of comments from members of the heterosexual community who were shocked to find sex-on-premises venues exist, while queer readers poked endless fun at their reactions.

Perth Steamworks, which has much more sophisticated facilities that this new proposal, has been in operation for several decades. The sauna venue is in Northbridge.

What the report sparking outrage shock did not share is that there was also an almost identical operation on Barrack Street for several decades almost directly opposite at the former Club X site.



The Ram Lounge closed in 2021 after a fire in the building which saw one person lose their life. The heterosexual community also has several sex on premises venues in several suburbs in Perth.

OUTinPerth has reached out to the team behind the new development for comment.