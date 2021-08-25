Perth’s Pride Parade moves to new home at Gloucester Park

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

After taking a break in 2020 due to Covid-19, Perth’s Pride Parade is moving to a new home in 2021, and will take place in Gloucester Park.

In a move similar to that used by Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, who moved their event from it’s traditional home of Oxford Street to the Sydney Cricket Ground, Perth event will leave the streets of Northbridge and move to the racing ground in East Perth.

Pride WA announced the move saying they’d been working closely with WA Health to create a Covid-19 safe event for everyone.

Organisers say audience members attending the parade will be required to use the state governments Safe WA mandatory Covid-19 tracing app at the event.

While the move is one focused on Covid-19 safety, it will be a blow to Northbridge businesses that benefit from the increased street traffic during the event.

Pride WA have yet to announce if they will be hosting their own after-party event. Back in the ’90s Pride Parties were a major income generator for Pride WA but over the years they’ve had to complete with events hosted by commercial venues.

The number of participants in each parade entry will be capped at 100, and they’ve recommended against wearing high heels as the Gloucester Park track is made of gravel. It is however described as wheelchair friendly.

Pride WA will also be turning away corporate floats that have dominated the parade in recent years, only businesses who are direct sponsors of the event will be invited to participate, alongside businesses which are LGBTIQA+ owned and operated.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday 27th November 2021. Parade registration close 5pm Thursday 23rd September 2021 and expressions of interest in participating in the parade can now be lodged.

Pride WA also recently announced that Fairday will be taking place on Sunday 14th November 2021 from 10am – 6pm and will be in Hyde Park.

The event had originally been slated for the Saturday but a scheduling conflict has forced it to move to the Sunday instead.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.