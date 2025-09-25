Pet Shop Boys announce ‘Disco 5’

Pet Shop Boys have announced they’re releasing another installment of their Disco anthology.

Disco 5 will collate some of the remixes the duo have recently done for other artists alongside a few of their own tunes reworked for maximum dancefloor joy.

- Advertisement -

The first edition of Disco came out in 1986 not long after the Pet Shop Boys were riding high on the charts with their debut album. It collated remixes of their early hits alongside b-side tracks.

1994’s Disco 2 and 2002’s Disco 3 followed a similar pattern, but Disco 4 which arrived in 2007 took a different form as it also included songs Pet Shop Boys remixed for other artists including David Bowie, The Flowers, Yoko Ono and Madonna.

The forthcoming Disco 5 takes a similar approach with songs from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tina Turner, Primal Scream, and Paul Weller

The 12-track collection features Pet Shop Boys’ recent remixes of songs by artists including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, Paul Weller, Tina Turner, Claptone, Wolfgang Tillmans and more, as well as a remix of their own track Dreamland featuring Olly Alexander.

The PSB-produced I’m in Love With a German Film Star by Sam Taylor-Johnson, originally released on Kompakt in 2008, is included along with Carroll Thompson’s Let the Music Play which was produced by PSB in the early 90s when it appeared in the soundtrack for the hit film, The Crying Game.

The album also features the duo’s remix of Sleaford Mods’ cover of Pet Shop Boys’ iconic West End Girls and the PSB/Soft Cell collaboration Purple Zone.

The new record will be out on 21st November.

Track list