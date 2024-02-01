Pet Shop Boys are back with new single and album

Pet Shop Boys have announced their forthcoming album will be titled Nonetheless and they’ve shared the first single Loneliness.

The album will be out on Parlophone Records on 26th April, it’s the duo’s 15th album in their long and successful career.

This time round the boys have found a new collaborator, producer James Flood from Simian Mobile Disco.

Ford first came to prominence as a member of indie band Simian, and it’s electronic offshoot Simian Mobile Disco. He has produced some of the most acclaimed albums of the last two decades including Klaxons Mercury Music Prize winning Myths of the Near Future, as well as albums by Artic Monkeys, Peaches, Florence and the Machine, Little Boots, Beth Ditto, Jessie Ware, Gorillaz, Foals, Depeche Mode and Perth’s Methyl Ethel.

Pet Shop Boys last three albums Electric, Super and Hotspot were produced by Stuart Price, who collaborated with Madonna on her Confessions on a Dance Floor album.

The standard version album will contain ten track, Loneliness, Feel, Why am I dancing?, New London boy, Dancing Star, A new bohemia, The schlarger hit parade, The secret of happiness, Bullet for Narcissus and Love is the law.

There will also be a deluxe version of the album with an additional Ep titled Furthermore. It will feature new records of four of the band’s previous hits Heart, It’s a sin, Always on my mind and Being boring.

Neil Tennent and Chris Lowe dropped by BBC Radio 2 and chatted to Zoe Ball about the new record and shared that they’d written a lot of the songs during the covid lockdowns, and the album features a lot of orchestration.

Chris Lowe said the album would have a variety of sounds, “There two or three dance tracks, and some more reflective stuff.”

The band are famous for their prolific output and putting out b-sides that are as good as their album tracks. Their new single also features two additional tracks Party in the Blitz and Through You.

The homoerotic age-restricted video for Loneliness was made by filmmaker Alasdair McLellan. Set in Sheffield in 1992 it shares a story of hidden sexuality, secret hook ups, and cruising.

Model Brennan Aldred who previously appeared alongside Dua Lipa in her ads for Versace, as well as campaigns for Diesel and DSquared plays a central role in the clip, as does fellow model Paddy Byfield.

Director Alasdair McLellan is an acclaimed filmmaker and photographer who has previously created many clips for The xx. He previously made a 45-minute promotional film for English band St Etienne to accompany their album I’ve Been Trying to Tell You.

