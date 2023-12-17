Pet Shop Boys share previously unreleased version of ‘Heart’

British music duo Pet Shops Boys have shared a previously unreleased version of their classic tune Heart.

The new version was recorded in 2021 and arrives with a home-made music video shot in Bogotá, Colombia.

The song originally appeared on the Pet Shop Boys second album which came out in 1987. The song was released as a single the following year and was the fourth and final track to be lifted from the album.

The updated version breathes new life and beats into classic dance tune.

The band reportedly originally wrote the song for Madonna, but never actually sent it to her for consideration. They also considered asking British singer Hazell Dean to sing the tune. Ultimately, they chose instead to record it themselves.

It’s not the only association the duo has with the Material Girl. In 2005 they were asked to remix Madonna’s hit Sorry. The PSB Maxi mix stretches the song out to an epic eight and half minutes. In 2007 they also wrote the song She’s Madonna with Robbie Williams.

Stuart Price, who produced Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor record, would go on to produce a trilogy of albums for the Pet Shop Boys. They collaborated on their albums Electric (2013), Super (2016) and Hotspot (2020).

Pet Shop Boys will have a new album in 2024, this time they’ve opted to work with producer James Ford. Ford first came to prominence as a member of indie band Simian, and its electronic offshoot Simian Mobile Disco.

He has produced some of the most acclaimed albums of the last two decades including Klaxons Mercury Music Prize winning Myths of the Near Future, as well as albums by Artic Monkeys, Peaches, Florence and the Machine, Little Boots, Beth Ditto, Jessie Ware, Gorillaz, Foals, Depeche Mode and Perth’s Methyl Ethel.

No name or release date has been announced for the new record, but one thing we can be confident of is that it will probably have a one-word title. The band’s previous fourteen albums have all had single word titles.

