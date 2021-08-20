Peter Cumins pens ode to the icons with ‘Dear Divas – A Love Letter’

After dazzling international audiences, Perth’s own Peter Cumins has returned home with an all-new show.

Peter has penned an ode to his favourite icons with Dear Divas – A Love Letter, opening tonight at Connections Nightclub.

Peter has toured the world, starring in massive shows like Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde and The Boy From Oz, but now he’s ready to present his most personal project in his home town.

“Growing upgay in the 90s in Perth wasn’t easy, but armed with a hairbrush, a discman and having Mariah Carey on repeat definitely helped,” Cumins says.

“These women have always inspired me becauyse not only are they incredibly talented, but they all broke glass cielings by being their authentic selves and using their voice.”

It’s not just Mariah that inspired Peter on his path, with the show celebrating the works of Celine, Whitney, Judy, Julie and our very own Kylie and Tina.

Dear Divas is playing at Connections Nightclub on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st August. Tickets available from Eventbrite.

OIP Staff

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are producers and presenters at RTRFM 92.1

