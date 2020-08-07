Philip La Rosa unpacks his past on new single ‘Baggage’

Local pop professional Philip La Rosa returns with a dreamy new single that explores the vulnerability of addressing your past.

Baggage was inspired by Philip’s own experiences, letting his walls down and unwrapping trauma with someone who shared a similar journey. Described as a “ballad for the emancipated spirit,” Baggage brings something new to La Rosa’s repertoire.

Joining production duo Banton Brothers once again, Baggage follows La Rosa’s past successes, including his viral 2016 single Pride, and Drowning, which was released in aid of Mental Health Day 2018.

Philip said his last single Paradise was inspired by his own partnership, and charted the many ups and downs that a long term relationship goes through. Baggage continues that theme of self-investigation, exploring what comes before a loving relationship.

La Rosa extends the metaphor of airport luggage, feelings of being tightly wrapped and constricted, in his stunning visual accompaniment for the tune which is due for release very soon.

Philip La Rosa’s new single Baggage is available now.

