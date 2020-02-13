Philip La Rosa returns with romantic new tune ‘Paradise’

Perth based musician Philip La Rosa has a brand new track and it’s one filled with romance.

Paradise builds on the success his viral single Pride which was released in 2016. After collaborating the Banton Brothers, La Rosa released the single Drowning, which was produced by ARIA winning Taka Perry, to coincide with Mental Health Day 2018, and last year he gave us the fantastic Fable.

The new tune is the first song that Philip has written on the piano, Paradise is about his relationship of 7 years with his boyfriend. It traces the couple’s journey from hiding behind closed doors and not feeling safe to express their love in public to changing their mindset, expanding their circles and having new and loving people in their life, everything became more open eliminating the fear of showing their love to the world.

La Rosa said the new tune which was inspired by his own partnership, charted the many ups and downs that a long term relationship goes through.

“The journey of our love has honestly been like running through paradise. But even in paradise, we can trip and fall over sometimes. The beauty of being in a loving and caring relationship is we get to pull each other up, point out where we went wrong and keep running. So the idea of falling when I’m with him, doesn’t even scare me. The secondary meaning to the song is of course, that feeling of pure ecstasy when I’m with him.” La Rosa said.

The song was recorded in Los Angeles with rising producer Nick Kandler. While on vacation in LA, Philip found Nick via Instagram, and within two days they were in the studio, cooking up a variety of vibes until 3am bonding over the soft-focus sentiments of Lauv and the agile production of Martin Garrix.

The resulting Paradise is described as a heady mix of hazy synths, noughties R’n’B clicks and a stirring testament to an honest and healthy love.

Paradise will be released on March 1st, check out Philip’s YouTube channel to hear his previous tunes.

OIP Staff, images; Jacqueline Jane