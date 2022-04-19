Phoebe Bridgers releases ‘Sidelines’ for new Sally Rooney adaptation

Phoebe Bridgers has released a brand new song, Sidelines, written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends, a TV adaptation of the popular Sally Rooney novel.

Bridgers, a longtime fan of Rooney’s work, was tapped by Hulu to write a song for the show. It’s out now on Dead Oceans, while the show premieres on May 15.

The critically acclaimed novel explores the relationships between four people: narrator Frances, her best friend Bobbi and married couple Melissa and Nick.

Following the success of Rooney’s last TV adaptation Normal People, Conversations with Friends is set to feature Alison Oliver, Loki star Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Sex Education‘s Jemima Kirke.

Phoebe herself is currently on tour and performed over the weekend at Coachella Festival in Indio, California for the very first time alongside some of the biggest names in music.

Sidelines is out now.

Image: Olof Grind

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.