Phoebe Bridges crowd chants ‘F*** Margaret Court”

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Musician Phoebe Bridgers made headlines this week when she called on the crowd at her Melbourne show to chant “F*** Margaret Court” while playing the arena that bears the tennis champion turned religious leader’s name.

During her performance on Wednesday night Bridgers commented on the Perth based preacher’s opposition to same-sex marriage and said the name of the arena should be changed. The singer didn’t hold back her thoughts delivering a profanity filled tirade against the 80-year-old Court.

“So, Margaret Court. F*** that stupid***, dumb*** b****. F*** that stupid c***. Change your name!” Bridgers said during the show. “You know what I mean? It’s like hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid b****! Hate is like how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

The Australian Family Association has called on the federal government to revoke the singer’s visa and immediately deport her from Australia.

“It’s appalling that an American singer would abuse a national treasure like Margaret Court,” said FamilyVoice spokesman David d’Lima. “The immigration minister should urgently review Phoebe Bridgers’ visa.

“Abusing an 80-year-old is not the type of behaviour of someone of ‘good character.’”

Katheirne Deves said Court was being “unpersoned” drawing parallels to the George Orwell book 1984. The former Liberal party candidate turned Sky News commentator said

“This felt like ‘two minutes hate’ in 1984.” Deeves said. “It’s the unpersoning of Margaret Court because of her political and spiritual views, and what I found deeply alarming is that all these young kids are sitting there swearing and carrying on simply because someone doesn’t have the same views as they do. It’s really instigating hatred and a lack of tolerance.”

“You’re not allowed to have diversity of thought and opinion anymore and I find that really alarming.”

Bridgers is not the first high profile musician or sporting hero to call for Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to be renamed. Tennis players Andy Murray, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have voiced their support for a name change. Music guru Molly Meldrum and Vogue editor Anna Wintour have also supported the campaign for a name change,

When Grinspoon played the venue in 2017 ahead of the postal survey on same-sex marriage they renamed the venue ‘Marriage Equality Arena‘ on all their tour merchandise, while Boy George has put forward Glitter Ball Stadium as a potential new name.

Sky News host Steve Price said he’d never heard of Phoebe Bridgers before, despite her filling arenas and headlining the St Jerome’s Laneway Festival. It’s a sentiment repeated by colleague Rowan Dean on Outsiders on Sunday morning, who labeled Bridgers “someone I’ve never heard of.” While James Morrow said, “She’s hardly Jimmy Buffett”. Outsider’s third host Rita Panahi said Bridgers had delivered “an orgy of hate”.

Bridgers has released two albums of solo material, as well as collaborating with Conor Oberst as the Better Oblivion Community Center, and teaming up with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for their Boy Genius project.

Phoebe Bridgers has not been deterred by the onslaught of outrage from conservative groups and media commentators.

At her Lanway show in Melbourne on Saturday night she once again invited the crowd to take part in the chant.

“Anyone hear about my new best friend Margaret Court?” Bridgers asked the crowd. ““Homophobic stupid b—h … Irrelevant f—ing b—h,” Bridgers said before leading the “F*** Margaret Court” chant once again.

Today Bridgers is playing the St Jerome’s Laneway Festival in Perth.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.