PHOTOS: Rave Relief at PrideFEST 2020

This PrideFEST season, Rave Relief returned with another celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture to raise funds for queer organisations supporting the most marginalised in our communities.

The party took over The Rechabite with performances from queer BIPOC performers Danisa Snake, Ken Paolo, Milo Hartill, Sakidasumi, Tootsy Roll, DJ sets by Milly, Hyperpussy, Rok Riley and Lucky Pete, karaoke with House of Bok, art installations from Holiday Feelings, lighting by Beamhacker and the hostess with the mostest; Serenity.

Proceeds from ticket sales helped to support LGBTQIA+ youth homelessness support organisation AYLA Inc, First Nations LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Black Rainbow, mental health support service Rainbow Community House and the First Nations Homelessness Project.

Images: Ezra Alcantra