PICNIC Festival: Perth’s newest party coming to South Perth foreshore

A new festival to kick off the summer is taking over the South Perth foreshore this November.

PICNIC Festival promises “big energy, bigger flavours and a whole lot of booze-soaked good times.”

The festivities bring together some of the state’s best vendors for a celebration of food, beverages, music and entertainment.

Julian Bajsel

Each ‘party pod’ throughout the venue will bring a different vibe, whether that’s the Neon Disco, Honky-Tonk Hideout or Riff City – feel free to dress to the theme and go all out!

PICNIC is inspired by pub-hopping, encouraging revelers to explore the massive space and change up the mood without leaving the venue.

Running across three sessions – Friday night, Saturday arvo and Saturday night– festivalgoers can expect the unexpected.

PICNIC Festival will be held on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 November. For more, head to picnicfestival.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

