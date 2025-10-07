PICNIC Festival: Perth’s newest party coming to South Perth foreshore

A new festival to kick off the summer is taking over the South Perth foreshore this November.

PICNIC Festival promises “big energy, bigger flavours and a whole lot of booze-soaked good times.”

The festivities bring together some of the state’s best vendors for a celebration of food, beverages, music and entertainment.

Julian Bajsel

Each ‘party pod’ throughout the venue will bring a different vibe, whether that’s the Neon Disco, Honky-Tonk Hideout or Riff City – feel free to dress to the theme and go all out!

PICNIC is inspired by pub-hopping, encouraging revelers to explore the massive space and change up the mood without leaving the venue.

Running across three sessions – Friday night, Saturday arvo and Saturday night– festivalgoers can expect the unexpected.

PICNIC Festival will be held on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 November. For more, head to picnicfestival.com.au