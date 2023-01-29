Pink delivers title track from her new album ‘Trustfall’

Pink has shared a new video. Trustfall is the title track from her forthcoming ninth studio album.

The pulsating tune is written by Pink, Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid and producer Fred Again. McDaid and Fred Again produced the track.

Fred Again, whose full name is Frederick Gibson, got his start in the music industry as a teenager singing in an a capella group at music legend Brian Eno’s studio. Eno was Gibson’s neighbour. In 2014 he collaborated with Eno and Underworld member Karl Hyde on their two-album project Someday World and High Life.

Fred Again has his first chart success in 2018 when he produced the George Ezra track Shotgun. He’s gone on to work with Clean Bandit, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Roots Manuva, Charlie XCX, and Stormzy.

The new tune is the second single from Pink’s new record which is due out on 17th February. It follows lead single Never Going to Dance Again.

Pink is also heading out on touring having announces a heap of US and European dates over the northern hemisphere’s summer.

Take a look at the video.

