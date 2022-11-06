Let’s go roller-skating through a supermarket with Pink!

Pink has shared a video for her fresh new tune Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

The video sees Pink donning roller-skates and partying through a supermarket while belting out a disco filled jam. Along the way she joins a child in a temper-tantrum, drops some Pride flags in her trolley, before getting everyone involved in a dance party.

The new song was produced by Max Martin, who has a long string of hits including work with Backstreet Boys, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Maroon 5. Upon its release on Friday the song shot to the top spot on the Australian iTunes chart.

The song follows the surprise release of Irrelevant back in July. The protest song followed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the historical Roe Vs Wade decision on abortion. While her last song was a protest, this new track is all party.

Pink’s last album was 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. It was her eighth studio album, not counting her collaborative project She + Him. Last year Pink revealed she was working on a new album, but little details are known about what it will contain.

