Plans for Perth Pride Hub feature in new City of Perth proposal

The City of Perth has adopted a new LGBTQIA+ inclusion plan and one of the proposals is to establish a Pride Hub within the City of Perth.

Melbourne’s recently opened Pride Centre was an Australian first, backed by a $25 million investment from the state government, it brought together a wide array of LGBTIQ+ focussed services under one roof. Local community members are hoping a similar facility can be established in Western Australia.

The new inclusion plan was developed by a group of 15 local community members who put their hands up to help the city improve it’s relationship with the local LGBTQIA+ communities. Char David Goncalves said the need for a centralised location for services was one of the first things highlighted at the group’s meetings.

“It became very apparent at the first community consultation that the City of Perth needed to look at a Pride Hub for the gay, lesbian, bi, trans, intersex and broader queer community.” Goncalves said.

To move the proposal forward Goncalves and co-chair Paul Hunt are setting up Perth Pride Hub, a new exploratory committee to drive the project forward.

“While this is early days for the Perth Pride Hub we are very optimistic.”

The next step is find corporate and community leaders to drive the project forward and begin formal conversations with key stakeholders and potential sponsors. While Victoria spent millions of dollars building a brand new building in St Kilda, the proponents of a Perth Pride Hub say there may be cheaper and faster development pathways for Western Australia.

“A Perth Pride Hub could reactivate the City of Perth using one of the many vacant buildings in the city.” Hunt said.

One building that the group has suggested might be easily adapted the under-performing Yagan Square building. Since being opened just three years ago, the space has been abandoned by food retailers who struggled to remain financially viable despite the buildings central location.

“It could be a space for our youth groups like the Freedom Centre are housed, where we could host art exhibitions, launch the Pride parade and have film screenings. It could have a library and a space for not-for-profits like our LGBTIQA+ choir to base themselves.”

“A project of this kind would involve more than the City of Perth. It would need state government support and sponsorship from the corporate sector.

“We strongly encourage people with expertise in the corporate and community sector to put their name forward to join our exploratory committee.

“We really want to get the ball rolling on what is definitely the biggest project for our community since the establishment of Pride WA some thirty years ago.” Hunt said.

More information on the new group can be found at their website.

