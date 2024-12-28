Search
PNAU team up with Coldplay

Culture

Australian dance merchants PNAU have added an extra layer of magic to Coldplay’s latest hit All My Love.

The original version of All My Love featured a charming video featuring Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, but now PNAU have added some extra dance beats to the tune turning into a feel-good summer anthem.

The new version also featured a video featuring a man dancing with a bunch of balloons at the beach as the sun sets.

The Australian band delivered a memorable concert as part of PrideFEST this year appearing alongside Montaigne, Club Sport and Vera Blue.

Despite being at the forefront of dance music for decades PNAU have rarely remixed work for other artists.

The band has previously reworked the music of Elton John, they created the album Good Morning to the Night in 2012 which makes new songs out of snippets of the singer’s previous works.

Elton John and PNAU teamed up Dua Lipa in 2021 for Cold Heart which merged together three of Elton John’s songs to create a new hit.

