New Elton John and Dua Lipa tune mashes past hits

A new collaboration between Dua Lipa and Elton John mashes together several past hits to create a new tune.

Cold Cold Heart has just been released with an animated music video. The track is remixed by Australian dance act PNAU.

The tune melds sections of four of Elton’s previous songs. It kicks off with Elton singing a line from his 1989 hit Sacrifice, while Dua Lipa sings a section of 1972 hit Rocket Man, before dropping a line from 1883’s I Wanna Kiss The Bride. The track also uses elements from 1976’s Where’s The Shoorah? an album cut form the 1976 record Blue Moves.

The pair had previously collaborated, but this is the first time they’ve released music together.

“Having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible,” Elton said in a statement. “She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas.”

Dua Lipa said she found Elton to be an inspiration.

“Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humor — a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him.”

Take a look at the video.

Australian duo PNAU previously worked with Elton Joh creating his 2012 remix album Good Morning to the Night. The title track was a dance hit for the long standing artist.

The record took a while bunch of different Elton John songs and mixed them together to create new tunes. Amongst the hit s sampled were Philadelphia Freedom, Tonight, Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word and Are You Ready For Love? When it was released back in 2012 OUTinPerth’s Scott-Patrick Mitchell praised the album as reinventing Elton John.

Elton John has released several collaborations recently, he teamed up with Pet Shop Boys and Years & Years for a cover of It’s a Sin. While he’s also released tunes with Rina Sawayama, Miley Cyrus, U2, Engelbert Humperdink and US band Surfaces.

