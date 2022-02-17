Police arrest man over Gold Coast murder of Adam Marriott

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Queensland police have arrested and charged Glen Tipler, 38, over the murder of Gold Coast man Adam Marriott.

Marriott (pictured) was found dead on the evening of Wednesday 9th February after fire fighters were called to a town house in Coomera. Firefighters discovered the body of the 21-year-old inside the property.

Police have now charged Tipler, Marriott’s ex-partner with murder and several other offences.

Police allege that Tipler started the fire that caused Marriott’s death, he has also been charged with arson and stalking offences. Tipler was charged in a bedside hearing, he is currently in hospital receiving treatment for significant burns.

“It will be alleged that around 11pm, a fire was deliberately lit at a Leichardt Street residence causing the death of a 21-year-old Coomera man,” a police spokesperson said.

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation has commented on the case saying Marriott’s death was a tragedy.

“While the matter remains under police investigation, the Foundation recognises the impact Adam’s death has on LGBTQ people and the entire community.

“Incidents like these should never happen and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“The Foundation is committed to ending domestic and family violence in our communities and provides a range of resources to raise awareness about this insidious issue.

Domestic and family violence can affect anyone, no matter your gender or sexuality.” the organisation posted to social media.

Adam Marriott grew up in Newcastle New South Wales, but had lived in Queensland for several years.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support? If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from: QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people. DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks. Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.