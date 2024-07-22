‘High Energy’ singer Evelyn Thomas dies aged 70

Singer Evelyn Thomas, who scored a hit with the song High Energy in the 1980’s, has died at the age of 70.

Thomas was discovered by British producer Ian Levine who visited the USA in the 1970’s scouting for soul and gospels singers he could promote in the UK.

They recorded several tracks together that led to her signing a recording contract with 20th Century Records. She later moved to disco label Casablanca Records who had Kiss, Cher, Donna Summer and Lipps Inc on their books.

In 1984 Levine and Thomas collaborated again creating the track that would bring her world-wide recognition. High Energy was the song that encapsulated the Hi-NRG dance music movement of the time.

While not a chart topper in Australia, the song was a club hit and was immensely popular is gay clubs.

In a 2012 interview with OUTinPerth DJ Robert Fletcher recalled how popular the track was at regular gay night Minge’s M.O held at the Underground nightclub. While radio DJ Colin Bridges who hosted RTRFM’s overnight dance music program Beats Per Minute for almost 30 years has always proclaimed it as one of his favourite tracks.

In 2022 when Rolling Stone magazine compiled their list of the Best 200 Dance Tracks of all time, High Energy scored the 177 spot in their countdown.

The song was a number one hit in Spain and West Germany, and also had chart success in Austria, Denmark, the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and France.

On social media Ian Levine shared that he’d specifically written High Energy for Thomas. He said that while he worked with the singer for many decades they had been estranged for many years, until she recently reached out to let him know that she was dying.

Levine teamed up with producing partner Fiachra Trench and wrote one last song for the singer called Inspirational but sadly she was too ill to record the song. The now plan to record the track with her daughter Kimberly who performs as YaYa Diamond.