Police discover body believe to be missing man Justin Males

Victorian police has announced that they have discovered a body in a Melton Park, believed to be that of missing man Justin Males.

The 34-year-old man was last seen walking away from his home on 11th July, CCTV footage captured him walking towards Toolern Creek. His family raised the alarm when he failed to call his mother on her birthday.

His family had made a public appeal for information about his whereabouts, with particular focus on who he may have met for a Grindr date in the hours before his disappearance. A friend had met him after his date and reported he was in good spirits, before dropping him off in fornt of his home.

On Tuesday police confirmed a body had been found in Melton near Ferris Road, and the death was not thought to be suspicious. While a formal identification it yet to occur police said they believed it to be the missing man.

Police have spent several days meticulously searching parks in the Melton region including the Melton Botanical Garden.

OUTinPerth extends our sincere condolences to Justin’s family and friends.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

