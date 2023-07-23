Police search for missing Victorian man Justin

Victorian police are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of missing Melton man Justin.

The 34-year-old was spotted on camera walking towards Toolern Creek, from Barries Road in Melton, about 6.50pm on 11 July.

An extensive search has been conducted of the creek and nearby Melton Botanic Garden and Darlingsford Lake areas over the past several days however have been unable locate any sign of Justin.

It’s not known at this stage why Justin may have been heading to the creek.

Police and family have concerns for Justin’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Justin is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a medium build, short dark hair and has limited use of his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved KSCY-brand hooded top, red camouflage three-quarter-length pants and black runners.

Police have released an image of Justin the hope someone may know of his current whereabouts, and video footage of his last sighting has also been shared.

Justin Males, who also goes by Justin Bernard, was dropped off home by his best friend Amber Lindsay, but instead of going inside it appears he went for a walk.

His mother Lisa Males has spoken to the media pleading with anyone who has information about her son to come forward.

“In my heart, in my gut, someone knows something,” his mother, Lisa Males, told 9 News. “He might be 34 but he’s still my baby. I want my son home.”

Police are eager to speak to a man Justin went on a date earlier in the day. He connected with the man on social media app Grindr. His friend Amber reported that he’s told her the date had gone well when they met.

Anyone with information or anyone that may know of Males’ whereabouts is urged to contact Melton Police Station on (03) 9747 7999.

OIP Staff

