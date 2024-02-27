Police found the bodies of Baird and Davies with help of accused man

New South Wales police have revealed they were able to locate the bodies of missing Sydney men Luke Davies and Jesse Baird after accused killer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon provided information on the location of their bodies.

Police charged the serving police officer over the suspected murders on Friday, but have spent days coming multiple locations over the state in the hunt for the missing men’s body.

This morning they located the bodies of two men who they believe to be Davies and Baird at a property in Bungonia, south-east of Goulburn. It’s the second property in the region police searched, the location is described as being 20-minutes away from the first property police focused on.

Speaking to the media this afternoon Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, Commander of the State Homicide Squad (pictured), said Lamarre-Condon had been “forthcoming” in an interview conducted earlier today in relation to assisting to help locate the bodies, but they declined to comment further on what he said in relation to the murders.

Police also responded to comments from some of Baird’s friends who have disputed he was was previously in a relationship with Lamarre-Condon. They said there is a massive amount of information that they are yet to sort through, but they will allege that there was previous a “relationship” between the two men.

Authorities became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla on Wednesday morning. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the homes of the two men, they found signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood at Baird’s Paddington terrace, it was quickly established as a crime scene. Within 24 hours they were searching for Constable Lamarre-Condon.

He was arrested after he handed himself into Bondi Police Station, police later revealing they believed both missing men had been the victims of homicide. Police revealed that their search of the Paddington property had led them the find evidence of a firearm being discharged at the property, and this had been matched to the officer’s Glock service revolver.

Jesse Baird was an AFL goal umpire and until recently had been an entertainment reporter and producer at Network Ten. Davies was a international flight attendant for QANTAS.

In today’s media conference the police confirmed that Lamarre-Condon had formerly been suspended without pay from his position in the New South Wales Police force.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

