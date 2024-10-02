Police suspect there are more victims of Grindr attacks

The Perth Children’s Court has heard that WA Police believe there may be more victims of the teenagers who allegedly used Grindr to lure gay men before assaulting and robbing them.

Four teenagers have now appeared before the court, three have been remanded in custody while one was granted bail to reappear later.

Police are aware of two victims who have come forward but suspect more men may have been targeted based on videos found on one of the accused mobile phones.

The court has previously heard that a 16-year-old teenager had allegedly used his own photograph to create a profile on the app and had then organised through messages two separate meetings, both with a man in their thirties.

When the first man arrived at a location in Stillwater Gardens in Perth’s south, it is alleged that the group continued to message him until he got out of his car. The group them approached him, when they shouted at him, he retreated to his vehicle.

The group then continued to verbally abuse the man, and they allegedly damaged his car, including throwing a rock that became lodged in the windscreen.

A short time later the group allegedly attacked a second man that they lured to the location via the same methodology. Once he arrived, one of the members of the group is said to have called out for him, causing him to walk into a nearby park.

He was then attacked by the teens who were armed with a crowbar, machete, pepper spray and a knife. The prosecutor said the man’s jacket, car keys and vehicle were then stolen. The incident was also filmed by the 16-year-old on his phone.

It is alleged that when police tracked down the teenager, they found a message on his phone sent to his co-accused which read “Come catch pedos”. They also found the footage of the alleged assault.

Now the court has heard that there may be more victims with prosecutors telling the court that new video footage allegedly found on one of the accused phones shows a male being tasered to the genitals, told to strip naked and run.

If have believe you have been a victim, or if you know someone who has been targeted, please contact police on 131 444, or report the information via the Safe2Say online reporting platform.