‘Djuki Mala’ returns for a sensational season at The Regal

Popular performing troupe Djuki Mala is returning to Perth for a season at the Regal Theatre.

The indigenous dance and theatre company that took the world by storm present their internationally acclaimed smash hit production for just four shows this October. Djuki Mala has wowed audiences with their spectacular fusion of traditional dance, pop-culture and storytelling.

Performer Baykali Ganambarr describes the show saying it is filled with humour and culture.

“Our show tells the genesis of Djuki Mala, in a way that challenges the western anthropological view of First Nations culture. We do this with our humour, our dance, our story and our culture. It’s alive, it’s living, breathing, ever-changing and evolving. Rooted in over 75,000 years of ancestral knowledge. We take our culture out of the museum and place it very firmly in the 21st century – with a bit of circus and bling!” Ganambarr said.

The show, which has gained five star reviews all over the world, is playing in Perth as part of it’s Western Australian tour which has already seen them plays dates in Mandurah, Harvey, Narrogin, and Manjimup.

on Sundy night they’ll play the Albany Entertainment Centre before travelling to Ravensthorpe, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Meredin, Yalgoo and Meekathara. There Perth shows run from 29th – 31st October. The performers will then head north for shows in Exmouth, Newman, Karratha, Rosebourne and Broome.

For tickets to the Perth show head to Ticketek.

OIP Staff

