Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson apologises for using homophobic slur

Footballer Jeremy Finlayson has apoloigised for using a homophobic slur during a match against Essendon on Friday night.

Finlayson has admitted to making a homophobic slur against the opposition player during the third quarter of the game.

Speaking on Sunday, Finlayson expressed his remorse over his actions.

“I take full responsibility for what happened Friday night,” Finlayson said.

“The word I used is very unacceptable in the game of football. We need to stamp it out and I’m very remorseful.”

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson.

The 28-year-old said he made the club aware of the remark during the three-quarter time break, and spoke with the victim on the field to apologise after the final siren.

“I knew straight away that it was not acceptable and I take full responsibility,” Finlayson said on Sunday.

“I addressed it at the time and… let everyone know what happened, and it’s now in the hands of the AFL to investigate.

“I’m continuing to reflect and improve myself, getting all the education I can to make myself better.”

Finlayson will be counselled by club leaders in the coming days as he awaits the outcome of the AFL Integrity Unit’s investigation into the matter.

His comment was picked up by the umpire’s microphones and members of Essendon immediately drew attention to the utterance.

The club’s president David Koch said he did not expect the player to be suspended over his comment.

AFL face case of gay slur during the game for the second time in 2024

It’s the second incident involving the use of a gay slur the AFL has had to face in recent months.

Last month North Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson was fined $20,000 over a comment he directed at a player on another team.

Clarkson used a gay slur in a heated moment against St Kilda Players during a pre-season game.

On top of the fine the North Melbourne leader will also have to attend Pride in Sport training and was given a suspended two-match ban. The two-match ban will only come into effect if Clarkson breaks the same rule within the current season.