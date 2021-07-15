‘Pray Away’: Doco explores reality of LGBTQ+ conversion practices

Warning: This article contains mentions of conversion practices and the film trailer may be distressing for some readers.

A new Netflix documentary from producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum explores the history of LGBTQ+ conversion practices in the USA.

Directed by Kristine Stolakis, Pray Away takes a closer look at the Exodus International organisation, which formed in the 1970s and became one of the largest proponents of harmful attempts to change or suppress the sexuality or gender identity of LGBTQ+ people.

The documentary features many ex-leaders and members of the organisation, who now condemn its work and celebrate their LGBTQ+ identities.

Exodus began when five members of an evangelical church joined forces, pushing the idea that LGBTQ+ people could “pray away” their sexuality or gender diversity – a practice which has now been discredited by major health organisations, and seen bans in many nations and some states across Australia.

Here in Western Australia, conservative Christian groups are rallying against bans on the practice, while suspected conversion events have been scheduled for churches in Albany and Geraldton in recent months.

Survivors of the practice are leading the fight against conversion ideology across Australia with the SOGICE Survivors Statement, which has gathered over 11,000 supporters including churches, community groups and peak health organisations.

Pray Away is coming to Netflix this August.

OIP Staff

