Pride bandana stolen from the Big Blue sculpture

The City of Vincent had been showing their support for Pride by adding a pride rainbow bandana to one of the area’s most iconic sculptures, but the giant bandana has been stolen.

The Big Blue is a striking sculpture of a head that is situated in Beatty Park where it is seen by thousands of passersby each day who travel down busy Vincent Street.

The council noticed that the rainbow bandana added for Pride month had gone missing around 11th November, Pride WA President Curtis Ward has described the development as “disappointing”.

“If someone has done that as a gesture in opposition to the festival and what the banner was intended to support, it’s very disappointing,” Ward told PerthNow.

The City of Vincent’s Mayor Emma Coles said many people had been taking their photos with the sculpture and she hoped the missing bandana would be returned.

“We have reported the mystery of the missing headband to the Police, but we are hoping that whoever got a little bit too excited about wanting the headband for themselves will return it to its rightful place.

“If anyone in the community sees a very large rainbow coloured headband, please drop it back to us so Big Blue can get back to celebrating PRIDEfest.”

The recently revealed mural in North Perth outside Rainbow Community House has also been vandalised, however it is not clear if the vandalism was related to the mural’s content.

The work by local artist Sioux Tempest was inspired by artist Andy Warhol and featured the faces of local LGBTIQA+ people.

