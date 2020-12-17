Pride in Diversity survey seeks First Nations LGBTQ+ workplace experiences

New South Wales LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON and the Jumbunna Institute Indigenous People and Work Hub have partnered on a new project.

The survey seeks to learn more about First Nations LGBTQ+, sistergirl & brotherboy experiences in the workplace.

The project is being run as part of ACON’s Pride In Diversity program, a national LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion initiative specialising in HR, organisational change and workplace diversity.

The study is being run in line with the University of Technology Sydney’s Human Research Ethics Committee guidelines.

If you are a First Nations person who identifies as LGBTQ, brotherboy or sistergirl, find more information about the survey here.

