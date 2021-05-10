Pride In Peel reveal IDAHoBIT events running this month

Pride In Peel have announced a week of events to mark this year’s IDAHoBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia).

Marked on May 17th each year, IDAHoBIT is an occasion to raise awareness of issues facing LGBTQIA+ people here at home and around the world, and promote inclusion among local communities.

Pride in Peel President, Stephen Carter, said IDOHOBIT day is an important date in the calendar and is is excited for the Peel community to enjoy the celebrations.

“IDOHoBIT DAY is celebrated on 17 May every year to mark the date when, in 1990, the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems,” Carter said.

“Many people think of Pride in Peel as the organisers of the Peel Pride Parade, but we are expanding our activities to really bring change to the region.

“We are focused on putting year-round effort towards creating a safe, diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for LGBITQA+ in the Peel Region. We are really excited to offer such an array of events during the week.”

Events include a karaoke night, bottomless brunch with Fay Rocious, a fabulous op-shop ball, a family fun day and a rainbow cruise.

Additionally, the iconic Mandurah Bridge will be lit in rainbow colours on the night of 17 May. Pride in Peel’s IDAHoBIT celebrations are proudly supported by The City of Mandurah.

Pride In Peel’s IDAHoBIT week runs from 13th – 17th May. To get tickets and more information go to prideinpeel.com.au

