Pride in Protest announce march against Religious Discrimination bill

Pride in Protest, a Sydney based queer rights organisation have announced they will be holding a Mardi Gras protest march against the federal government’s latest Religious Discrimination bill.

The official Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras event was moved from Oxford Street to the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021, but Pride in Protest organised a Mardi Gras march on Oxford Street during the day.

While the 2022 Mardi Gras is also being staged at the SCG, Pride in Protest say they will be holding another march on Oxford Street in 2022 with the message of ‘Kill the Bill’.

“The disgusting so-called religious freedoms bill by Scott Morrison is nothing but blatant homophobia and transphobia, and should be voted down. There is no amendment or inquiry that can save this bill. That is just one reason why we must march with a vibrant street Mardi Gras that puts this issue front and centre.” said Pride In Protest Mardi Gras Lead Board Candidate, Wei Thai-Haynes.

The next Mardi Gras march is intended to be on the 4th of March, which is likely to be in the middle of Scott Morrison’s re-election campaign and his final desperate attempts to pass the bill. The organisers hope to make this a central issue for the Mardi Gras march, and aim to build on the several thousand strong march this year.

Pride in Protest will announced more details of the action at a media conference on Wednesday. Greens MP for Newtown, Jenny Leong, Greens MLC David Shoebridge, and representatives from Community Action for Rainbow Rights will be present.

