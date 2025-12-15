Pride in Respect initiative hopes to shine a light on intimate partner violence

The Pride in Respect Campaign was launched last week to shine a light on family, domestic and sexual violence in LGBTIQA+SB communities.

Warning: This story contains references to intimate partner violence. Reader discretion is advised.

This week as part of the 16 Days in WA, Living Proud in partnership with WAAC, TransFolk WA and GRAI

has proudly launched the Pride in Respect Campaign, a groundbreaking multimedia initiative designed to raise awareness of family, domestic and sexual violence (FDSV) within LGBTIQA+SB communities in Western Australia.

The launch event, held on Tuesday, was strongly supported by community members, service providers, people with lived experience, and leaders across the sector.

Jessica Stojkovski, Minister for Child Protection; Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, officially launched the campaign, highlighting the urgent need for inclusive approaches to safety and support.

She was joined at the event by DFSV Assis tant Commissioner Jenna Roberts and Deputy Commissioner Julia Knapton from the Mental Health Commission WA, demonstrating strong cross sector commitment to addressing violence affecting LGBTIQA+SB people.

Meaghan Holden, CEO of Living Proud, said it was essential there were dedicated campaigns for the LGBTIQA+SB communities.

“We hope that by talking about it we encourage people to reach out for help to services like our Pride in Respect Specialist Support Service.

“We often don’t see ourselves reflected in mainstream campaigns that ar e directed to women and children. The Pride in Respect campaign is really important because we need to see ourselves, and we need to understand what family and domestic violence is in our relationships to be able to name it.” Holden said.

Attendees heard a powerful address from long time advocate Kedy Kristal , who spoke to the decades of activism, community organising, and quiet persistence that have driven efforts to make family and domestic violence visible within LGBTIQA+SB communities.

“We must start talking about Intimate Partner Violence, family violence and elder abuse.” Krystal told the gathering. “We know it occurs at probably the same rates as it’s occurring in the heterosexual community, but we just d on’t have the services that we desperately need to address th is problem .”

“Because it is an area that is not well understood and not well known we were very keen to make sure that the subtleties and variations that come under the term LGBTI elder abuse were highlighted in this campaign.”

The event also featured a panel discussion hosted by Dr Jack Farrugia , with speakers Daniel Vujcich (CEO, WAAC), Sam Gibbings (CEO, TransFolk WA), Kedy Kristal (EO, GRAI) , and Deb Costello (Survivor Advocate).

Together, they explored the unique ways FDSV impacts different parts of the community, the ongoing gaps in awareness and services, and the importance of creating campaigns that genuinely reflect LGBTIQA+SB lives and experiences.

“Unless we actually start bringing visibility to this issue and talking about it in all of its nuance and complexity and actually having a meaningful and engaged conversation about what family and domestic violence looks like in our communities, we’re not in a position to be able to address the problem and starting the conversation is the first step to affecting change.” Dr Vujcich said.

Deb Costello shared her won experiences of intimate partner violence.

“If we don’t even acknowledge that violence is happening in our communities or abuse is happening, then how do we even take that first step to preventing it if we don’t acknowledge it’s a problem?” she said.

“When I was experiencing intimate partner violence and I was in a relationship with a woman it was a really isolating experience because I felt like I didn’t really have anyone that I could reach out to for support. It was years and years after that relationship ended before I felt brave enough to tell people why I left.

The impact of that abuse was just there for so many years afterwards.” Costello shared.

Sam Gibbins, CEO of Transfolk WA, noted that there will still huge gaps in the research.



“We know that there are significant gaps in research and in service provision. In order for that to be addressed we need to bring awareness to it and by having it led by lived experience we know that there is a better chance of those issues being addressed .”

Developed by Living Proud in partnership with WAAC, TransFolk WA and GRAI, the Pride in Respect Campaign is driven by the experiences and guidance of community members and people with lived experience.

The campaign aims to challenge the invisibility of LGBTIQA+SB people in mainstream FDSV messaging, reduce stigma, and encourage people to reach out for support.

Using real – world examples such as elder abuse, abuse impacting trans and gender diverse people, harm experienced by bi+ people, abuse affecting people with HIV, and violence faced by young people within families, the campaign offers an honest, relatable and much – needed representation of LGBTIQA+SB experiences.

It will be delivered through a dedicated website, social media, videos, a podcast series and accessible community resources that will be rolled out over the coming months.

If you are looking for support contact Pride in Respect Specialist Support Service. The service is not a crisis service. If you or someone you know needs urgent help, please contact ‘000’.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au