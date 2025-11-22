Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pride Networking Drinks celebrates 10 years

Community

A huge crowd came along to Connections Nightclub on Wednesday night to take part in the PrideFEST edition of Pride WA’s bi-monthly networking event.

The gathering also celebrated 10 years of the event which was started by a small group of volunteers before being taken over by Pride WA to a few years ago.

The packed gathering heard that the monthly door prize was backpacks filled with PVC gear donated by one of the event’s sponsors, before host Joey Kessler looked back at his notes at corrected his announcement to PPE gear!

The packed room celebrated long into the evening as Perth’s annual PrideFEST celebrations got underway.

Community

Marc Highett is ready for Pride, but after that celebration he needs some help

0
The Moon Cafe stalwart is about to take on a big health challenge and needs some support.
Lifestyle

Gay, bisexual, queer men and non-binary people – it’s time for the periodic survey!

0
It's a bi-annual survey which gages people's sexual behaviour and drug taking and sexual health practices.
History

On This Gay Day | Benjamin Britten was born in 1913

0
A central figure in music in the 20th century Britten composed well known operas, orchestral and vocal music.
Community

Fundraising campaign lauched to get the Spectres to the 2026 Gay Games

0
See what you can do to help them achieve their dream.

