Pride Networking Drinks celebrates 10 years

A huge crowd came along to Connections Nightclub on Wednesday night to take part in the PrideFEST edition of Pride WA’s bi-monthly networking event.

The gathering also celebrated 10 years of the event which was started by a small group of volunteers before being taken over by Pride WA to a few years ago.

The packed gathering heard that the monthly door prize was backpacks filled with PVC gear donated by one of the event’s sponsors, before host Joey Kessler looked back at his notes at corrected his announcement to PPE gear!

The packed room celebrated long into the evening as Perth’s annual PrideFEST celebrations got underway.