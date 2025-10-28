Pride WA and Team Perth celebrate 2030 Gay Games win

For many in Perth finding out that Perth had won right to host the 2030 Gay Games came watching a live stream of the announcement in Valencia, Spain.

Many gathered at the Pride Centre in Northbridge to watch together, others were locked to their laptops and phones at home for the announcement that came close to midnight.

A small and dedicated team however were in the room in Valencia, nervously waiting for the result to be announced. Dedicated team members from Pride WA and Team Perth have spent years working on the bid, most in a volunteer capacity.

The journey began with 25 cities in the running, and it’s slowly been whittled down. Along the way they’ve made overseas trips to pitch for the event, they’ve developed videos to showcase the city and put together complex pitch books to show just how the massive event could be held in one of the most remote cities in the world.

Finally it came down to three cities, but when Auckland withdrew their campaign it was down to just Perth and Denver Colorado. While the USA might seem like its current political landscape may be a drag on their bid, Perth team had much to deal with too including an editorial from an influential LGBTIQA+ sports news site that argued that we’re just too far away to a viable location.

City Assessors for the Gay Games meet the local community at Perth’s Council House in July.

In early June when three assessors came to visit Perth the rainbow coloured carpet was rolled out, they were wined, dined, schmoozed and given a comprehensive journey into our local facilities, sporting teams, and most importantly out community.

Team Perth and Pride WA members in Valencia Spain.

As the enveloped was opened and Perth was declared the location for the 2030 event, the team leapt to their feet and celebrated. But for Michael Felix, Co-Chair of the Perth 2030 Bid and Chairperson of Pride WA, the bid was never just about winning.

“Our bid was never just about winning an event; it was about purpose. Perth has the opportunity to showcase inclusion, connection, and culture on a global stage while sending a message of hope to the more than 400 million people across Southeast Asia who still live in places where being themselves is not safe or accepted.

“Hosting the Gay Games in Perth is about visibility, compassion, and the belief that sport and culture can drive real change.” he said.

The connection to South East Asia was one of the bid team’s selling points. They highlighted that more of the world’s population is in this time zone, and while heading to Perth is a journey for a huge number of locations it’s just a single flight.

Dr Lauren Butterly, Co-Chair of the Perth 2030 Bid and CEO of Pride WA said the winning moment was one shared across the community.

“This moment belongs to our community. From day one, this bid has been about working together, sports clubs, artists, allies, government, and business, to build something bigger than any one organisation. The Gay Games will be a celebration of who we are, how far we have come, and what we can achieve together when we stand as one inclusive community.”

Embedded in the Perth bid was the city’s connection to culture, and especially Indigenous Culture. Catherine Jansen who is also a Co-Chair of the Perth Bid team explained.

“Perth has a unique cultural heart, one that blends world-class arts, Aboriginal heritage, and the creativity that defines our city. The Gay Games will weave this rich cultural fabric into every part of the 2030 experience, showcasing Perth’s warmth, diversity, and deep respect for the stories that shape us.” Jansen said.

In a statement Pride WA said the mment was a milestone that reflects years of collaboration, vision, and dedication from the community, partners, and supporters who have worked tirelessly to showcase Perth as a truly inclusive global destination.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Federation of Gay Games for their trust and partnership throughout this multi-year process. The Federation’s commitment to advancing inclusion through sport and culture continues to inspire us, and we are honoured to have their confidence in Perth’s ability to deliver an exceptional and meaningful event.”



Pride WA said the achievement would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the Western Australian Government, including the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport, Tourism WA and the City of Perth.



“We especially thank the Ministers who championed our bid and embraced the vision of what the Gay Games can bring to our city: the Premier Roger Cook, Honourable Patrick Gorman, Minister Saffioti, Minister Dawson, Minister Punch, Minister Beasley, Minister Stojkovski, Minister Whitby, Minister Winton and Former Minister Templeman.” they said.

Corporate Partners, Crown Resorts, Minter Ellison, Bankwest, Instant Products, and Retravision were also thanked Plus Rocket Launcher, The Event Team, and Pineapple Fingers.



“Most importantly, we thank our community, the heart of this bid. To everyone who turned up, volunteered, cheered, and believed in what Perth could achieve: this belongs to you.

“To the countless inclusive sporting teams and community groups who contributed to the bid book, hosted inspectors, and embodied the spirit of the Games, we simply could not have done this without you. Perth has shown the world what inclusion looks like in action.” Pride WA said.