Pride WA announce Networking Drinks IDAHOBIT edition

This month’s edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will also mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

While IDAHBOT is marked on the 17th of May, the drinks gathering will happen two days earlier on 15th May. Register now to attend the event at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

- Advertisement -

Established in 2004, the day originated as a response to the World Health Organization’s 1990 decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Since then, it has grown into a global movement to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) individuals worldwide.

IDAHOBIT commemorates the struggles and achievements of the LGBTIQ+ community, while also serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equal rights and acceptance.

Through advocacy, education, and activism, IDAHOBIT aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all individuals regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Mark it in your diary and hit the registration link.