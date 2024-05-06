Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pride WA announce Networking Drinks IDAHOBIT edition

News

This month’s edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will also mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

While IDAHBOT is marked on the 17th of May, the drinks gathering will happen two days earlier on 15th May. Register now to attend the event at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

- Advertisement -

Established in 2004, the day originated as a response to the World Health Organization’s 1990 decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Since then, it has grown into a global movement to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) individuals worldwide.

IDAHOBIT commemorates the struggles and achievements of the LGBTIQ+ community, while also serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equal rights and acceptance.

Through advocacy, education, and activism, IDAHOBIT aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all individuals regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Mark it in your diary and hit the registration link.

Latest

News

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

0
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
Culture

Catch the award-winning film ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ at Luna

0
This film won the Queer Lion at the Vencie Film Festival.
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights activist Lex Watson died in 2014

0
Watson had a memorable appearance on 'Monday Conference' in 1976.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

0
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
Culture

Catch the award-winning film ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ at Luna

0
This film won the Queer Lion at the Vencie Film Festival.
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights activist Lex Watson died in 2014

0
Watson had a memorable appearance on 'Monday Conference' in 1976.
Culture

Noah Mullins shares their excitement about RENT opening in Perth

0
The hit musical opens at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth on May 11th.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

Graeme Watson -
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
Read more

Catch the award-winning film ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ at Luna

Graeme Watson -
This film won the Queer Lion at the Vencie Film Festival.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture