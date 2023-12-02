Pride WA announce the next round of their community grant program

Pride WA have announced they are taking applications for the next round of their community grants program.

In-keeping with its mission, Pride WA looks to provide project funding to groups that uplift, encourage, and develop the LGBTQIA+ community in Western Australia.

Grants must be for projects that meet community needs, promote the community’s well-being, and empower the community. These grants are available for projects all over Western Australia.

Grant applications will close on 31 January 2024. Maximum value of the grant is $2,000.

More information on the grants can be found here, and applications are now open.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.