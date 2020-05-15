Pride WA announce virtual dance parties, committee changes and future plans

Pride WA have delivered an update today, outlining some of their plans for 2020 and bidding farewell to two members of the committee.

In an email to members, Pride WA Secretary Curtis Ward has addressed the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and how that may effect this year’s events calendar.

“We are in no doubt that PrideFEST 2020 will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ward writes.

“However, the extent of that impact is not currently known. The committee continues to monitor the ever-changing situation and remains open to a range of options moving forward.”

Ward says that should social distancing restrictions limit the ability to hold the usual PrideFEST activities, “every effort will be made to still commemorate and celebrate the occasion while abiding by those economic and social-restriction constraints.”

“The committee will consider calling a special general meeting to ensure that any alternative plans are in keeping with the expectations of the members of Pride WA.”

Ward has also announced the departure of two members of the Committee of Management, Perth Bears’ Sam Mastrolembo and President Frances Burgess, paying tribute to their work over the years.

“Fran has been involved with Pride WA for over 7 years, initially sitting on the events subcommittee before being elected as a member of the Committee of Management in 2017 and being appointed President of Pride WA in 2019.”

“Fran’s contributions to the association are immeasurable, primarily because she has done so much that we have simply lost count. Fran has been a leader, a mentor and a friend, and we wish her all the best in her retirement from Pride WA.”

“Sam was elected onto the Committee of Management in 2019, bringing with him a raft of knowledge and experience. Sam took a leading role within the membership team and was a key player in the planning and running of several events in the 2019 calendar.”

“Unfortunately, Sam has had to step down from the Committee for personal reasons, both Sam and his unforgettable hearty laugh will be sorely missed.”

The exits of both Burgess and Mastrolembo has left two casual vacancies on Pride WA’s Committee of Management, and Pride WA will soon be seeking expressions of interest for those empty chairs.

“We keep at the forefront of our minds that the Committee of Management should not only represent Pride WA but should also be representative of the LGBTQI+ community within Western Australia,” Ward said of the vacancies.

“We ask that every member of Pride WA considers their nomination for this position, and particularly urge any members that do not see themselves represented by the current sitting Committee to nominate for this position.”

In isolation, Pride WA have also continued to deliver on their commitment to delivering events throughout the year, throwing their first series of digital dance parties.

Organised by committee member Choon Tan, the online event brings together some of your favourite music videos for a live-streamed dance party in your living room.

Pride WA’s Virtual Dance Party will be held on Twitch on Saturday 16th May from 7:30pm. For more information head to twitch.tv/pridewa

