Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

La Trobe awarded $2 million for LGBTIQA+ population surveys

Lifestyle

La Trobe University has been awarded $2 million in Federal Government funding to conduct Australia’s largest surveys into the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people to inform policies, programs and services.

Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler MP and Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney MP announced La Trobe’s Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society (ARCSHS) would conduct two surveys as part of the Commonwealth’s National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People.

- Advertisement -

The funding will allow ARCSHS to survey LGBTIQA+ adults and young people as part of their flagship surveys:  Private Lives, and Writing Themselves In.

These two studies are the largest national surveys of the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people to date.

ARCSHS Director Professor Adam Bourne said this new investment would allow ARCSHS to lead essential research into the health needs and experiences of LGBTIQA+ people across Australia.

“The information we gather from the study will help to inform better policies, programs and services for the LGBTIQA+ community,” Professor Bourne said.

“It will provide a concrete and timely snapshot of the lives of LGBTIQA+ people in Australia, exploring topics including demographics, general health and wellbeing, mental health, housing and homelessness, discrimination, harassment, acceptance, alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, family violence, and disability just to name a few topics.”

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell welcomed the government funding and said it was vital research to help make the changes necessary to improve the lives of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I am proud of the work ARCSHS and Professor Bourne are doing to support members of the LGBTIQA+ community thrive and ensure their voices are heard when decisions are made around policies, programs and services,” Professor Farrell said.

“I’d also like to thank the Commonwealth Government for their support of this important work.”

Latest

Culture

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

0
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Local

$100,000 worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

0
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says funding will be provided to community led projects.
Local

WA government plans to make sport more accessible by opening up school facilities

0
new $10 million inititiative will enable more community groups to access public school facilities.
Culture

Yellowjackets will return in February with exciting new guest stars

0
Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank will guest star and join the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

0
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Local

$100,000 worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

0
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says funding will be provided to community led projects.
Local

WA government plans to make sport more accessible by opening up school facilities

0
new $10 million inititiative will enable more community groups to access public school facilities.
Culture

Yellowjackets will return in February with exciting new guest stars

0
Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank will guest star and join the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale.
Community

Historic Inclusion for LGBTQIA+ Carers in the National Carers Strategy

0
GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) say the launch...

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

Graeme Watson -
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.
Read more

$100,000 worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

OUTinPerth -
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says funding will be provided to community led projects.
Read more

WA government plans to make sport more accessible by opening up school facilities

Graeme Watson -
new $10 million inititiative will enable more community groups to access public school facilities.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture