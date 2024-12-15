WA government plans to make sport more accessible by opening up school facilities

More sporting facilities on public school sites will be opened up for community use outside of

school hours, as part of a WA Government program to make sport more accessible for

Western Australians.

Back in the 1970’s and 1980’s sporting facilities and schools were often used by community groups, especially in small country towns were there were limited facilities. As schools were forced to increase their security and build fences around their grounds, community groups became locked out of the spaces.

Now a new scheme from the WA government is hoping to redress the balance.

A new $10 million inititiative will enable more community groups to access public school facilities such as basketball, netball and volleyball courts, ovals and indoor sports halls for their activities.

The Community Use of School Sporting Facilities Program aims to facilitate partnerships and agreements between schools and community sporting groups to better utilise existing facilities.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

Premier Roger Cook was enthused about the new proposal.

“This $10 million initiative is a win-win for WA public schools and community sporting groups, making better use of local sporting facilities outside of school hours.

“More local sporting groups will be able to access facilities that may have previously been unavailable to them – particularly in areas where there is high demand.

“Participating schools will also benefit from targeted funding to help improve their facilities.” the premier said.

“We want to make sport accessible to all Western Australians, and this new program will create more opportunities for them to stay active and connect with others in their local communities.”

From Term 1, 2025, funding will be available for purchase of eligible items such as goalposts, nets, hoops, backboards, netting and other minor equipment, as well as upgrades to facilities such as installation of gates, locks and monitoring equipment to support safe access outside of school hours.

To apply for funding, public schools will need to submit an application showing a commitment from a local sporting group intending to regularly access its facilities. This will be formalised through a Community Use Agreement between the school and community group, with funding to be prioritised for schools in areas where there is high demand for sporting facilities.