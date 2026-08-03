Perth Rainbow Swans to offer free training ahead of Gay Games 2030

Local LGBTIQA+ swimming club Perth Rainbow Swans is offering free training sessions with support from the state government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants.

The Rainbow Lanes initiative aims to improve access to Masters Swimming for LGBTIQA+ people and allies by providing training sessions with no fees until the middle of 2027.

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The program will include recruitment of specialist coaches to run sessions for members and the club will facilitate a regional outreach trip, creating more opportunities for our community to compete in Perth’s much-anticipated 2030 Gay Games.

Speaking to OUTinPerth, Perth Rainbow Swans President Daniel Boland said the funding is really meaningful for the club.

“We are relatively new (only four years old) but in this short time have built a supportive community run by a great team of volunteers,” Boland said.

“The grant will allow us to give access to even more people to come out and try out swimming in a friendly setting, and helps us to build a sustainable membership base in the lead up to the 2030 Gay Games in Perth.”

The community organisation was one of 17 successful recipients in the first round of the grant program, which forms part of the Cook Government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.

Other grant recipients include Vic Park Pride in support of their much-loved Barn Dance, Kimberley Blak Pride, Pride In Swan, Pride With Disability Network, Transfolk WA and WestPride Archives.

Perth Rainbow Swans train four days a week at Beatty Park and welcome swimmers of all ability levels. For more information, head over to perthrainbowswans.org