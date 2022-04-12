Pride WA have a great opportunity to learn First Aid

Pride WA have a great opportunity for people to learn essential First Aid skills.

Acquiring essential First Aid skills is not just great for your self-esteem, you might save a life one day in the event of an emergency. Pride WA has joined forces with St John’s to offer a First Aid Essentials course on Saturday 7th May 2022 from 1:30pm – 5:00pm at St John First Aid Training Centre, 67 Milligan St, Perth.

This hands-on, in-person course is being conducted with the LGBTQIA+ community in mind, so we can learn these skills in a safe environment for our community.

This course normally costs $75 but Pride WA has secured a one-time special price of just $30 for Pride WA members and $40 for non-members.

There are only 16 paid spaces available, but also 4 sponsored spaces for those facing financial challenges.

For more info and to secure your spot, register now.

