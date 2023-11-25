Pride WA’s annual parade takes over Northbridge tonight

Pride WA’s annual Pride Parade is bringing a celebration of our communities to the streets of Northbridge tonight, in the theme of this year’s PrideFEST: Be Brave. Be Strong. Be You.

A convoy of colour, glitter, music and rainbows consisting of more than 100 community groups, organisations and allies will march through Aberdeen, William and James streets tonight, honouring the strength and resilience of LGBTIQA+ communities here and around the world.

The parade will begin with an official smoking ceremony from 7:30 pm before the march begins at 8pm. Get down early to get into the groove with tunes from DJ Dean Misdale and performances from Fay Rocious in Pride Piazza, or join DJ Kayty Banks, Barbie Q, Alexas Armstrong, Skye Scraper and Miss Cara in Russell Square.

During the parade, Channel 7’s Matt Tinney and Syan Vallance will be announcing the parade, supported by a soundtrack from DJ Jamilla.

After the parade, Pride WA are hosting the free official after party in Russell Square, with performances from Hannah Conda, Dolly Diamond, Matthew Pope and more.

Get down to Northbridge from 7:30pm for tonight Pride Parade. Head to pridewa.com.au for more info.

