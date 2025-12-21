Search
PrideAbility: Social group for LGBTIQA+ people with disability celebrates 10 years

Community

Once known as the Rainbow Bridge Social Club, PrideAbility is a remarkable initiative celebrating a decade of supporting LGBTIQA+ and disability communities.

Founded in 2015 by a mother and son looking to fill a gap in support services, PrideAbility is committed to create a safe, vibrant space for LGBTIQA+ people with intellectual disability, autism or psychosocial disability to expess themselves, connect and participate in community life.

The group supports members to attend community events including Mardi Gras and the Parramatta Pride Picnic, as well as ongoing events like drag bingo, movie nights and clubbing.

Member Nel says it feels amazing to be part of such an incredible group.

“I’ve made new friends, had new experiences, and found a sense of community and belonging,” Nel said.

“I’ve learned that I can truly be myself and have become more confident and outgoing.”

PrideAbility is supported by Participate Australia, a subsidiary of SydWest Multicultural Services. SydWest Head of Impact and Growth, Thom Chalma, says having a disability doesn’t change your sexuality or your desire to express it.

“For too long, people at this intersection of identities have lacked spaces where they feel seen and supported. PrideAbility changes that.”

Aside from their anniversary, PrideAbility are also celebrating raising $635,000 through GiveOUT Day 2025 – a national initiative supporting LGBTIQA+ organisations.

Images: Participate Australia website

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

