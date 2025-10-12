Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

PrideFEST 2025: Faction Carnival returns for another round of fun

Community

One of the most beloved events in the PrideFEST calendar is back for a fifth year of community connection, good times and Australian nostalgia.

Team Perth has announced the return of the Faction Carnival, a special event celebrating Pride with a selection of classic childhood games and friendly competition where everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Whether it’s tunnelball or the flag race, or the Perth Gay Olympics classic the handbag toss, participants will form colourful teams and embrace the carnival spirit.

Team Perth Chair Justin Barnes says the local peak body for LGBTIQA+ sport is excited to mark five years of this iconic event.

“Faction Carnival is all about fun, visibility and community,” Barnes said.

Faction Carnival 2022 (Image: Shutterpups)

“It’s not about being the fastest or strongest – it’s about showing up, playing together and celebrating who we are.”

Faction Carnival will bring together up to 150 participants for a range of classic and unusual games where everyone can get involved. There will also be a DJ bringing the tunes throughout the day.

The Faction Carnival will be held at UWA Sports Park, McGillivray Oval, where the original Perth Gay Olympics were held from the late 70s to the 90s.

Perth Gay Olympics, 1990 (Courtesy of WestPride Archives)

Faction Carnival will be held on Saturday, 8 November. For more, head to teamperth.org

Featured images: Luke Riley Photography, Shutterpups and Peter King.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

