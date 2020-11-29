‘Prisoner’ actor Betty Bobbitt gravely ill after suffering a stroke

Actor Betty Bobbitt who played Judy Bryant in the iconic Australian TV series is gravely ill after suffering a stroke.

Bobbitt’s family posted the sad news to her Facebook page on Sunday evening, sharing that the 81 year old actress had suffered a stoke on Wednesday and is now in palliative care. Her son Chris said she was not expected to survive.

“We are hugely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such a sudden event. My mum has been a legend, an inspiration, a mentor and icon for so many. She is comfortable and not in any pain that we can tell, but the prognosis is not good. She is not expected to recover.” Chris posted to her Facebook page.

Bobbitt joined the cast of Prisoner in 1980 playing lesbian character Judy Bryant. She stayed in the role for five years making her the series second-longest serving actor. Bobbitt appeared in 429 episodes of the show.

She also had a memorable cameo in Crocodile Dundee II, and reprised the part for Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

