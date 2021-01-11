Pro golfer Justin Thomas apologises for gay slur

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Pro golfer Justin Thomas, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, has apologised for using a gay slur on the course.

Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after he got frustrated during the third round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The golfer, who is defending the $US 6.7 million dollar event, missed a five foot put on the fourth hall after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by nearby TV cameras.

There’s just no excuse,” the 27-year-old American told Golf Channel.

“There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. It’s not the kind of person that I am.”

“I need to do better. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

The former world number one had a break out year in 2017 when he won five PGA events including the PGA Championship.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.