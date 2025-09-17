Prosecutors seek death penalty for Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, will face seven charges with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray told a press conference his office had filed seven counts against Robinson, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence and witness tampering.

They allege that Robinson sent text messages to his roommate and then asked him to delete the conversation, leading to the addition of the witness tampering charge.

Gray said he had made the decision to seek the death penalty “independently, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime”. His statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump calling for the death penalty to be applied.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed while making an appearance at Utah Valley University.

Robinson appeared in court via a video link where he appeared to be unshaven and wearing a protective vest. He spoke only to confirm his name.

The court has not yet assigned a defence lawyer to represent Robinson, but Utah District Court Judge said he would appoint one before the next hearing on 29th September.

In court documents prosecutors said Robinson had confessed to the crime when he texted his roommate and asked them to read a note that he’d left under a computer keyboard. It is alleged the note read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Officials have confirmed that the roommate was in a romantic relationship with the roommate who they have described as transitioning from male to female.

It’s alleged that in a series of phone texts the roommate asked, “You weren’t the one who did it right????”

Robinson is alleged to have confirmed that they were responsible for the shooting, before speaking about his concern that he may not be able to retrieve the rifle he allegedly hid after the shooting. He was concerned because the rifle belonged to his grandfather and his family would notice it’s absence.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle,” he wrote. “I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints.”

Prosecutors say they found Robinson’s DNA on the towel the weapon was wrapped in, after they discovered it in a wooded area near the university where the shooting occurred.

In the charging document its revealed that Robinson’s mother told police that over the past year his politics had become more left-leaning and he’d become interested in “pro-gay and trans-rights.”